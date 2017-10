Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jennifer Khal of 'The Secret Garden' talks about bringing the green indoors for winter to help beautify the space, to help detoxify the air, to bring nature inside when you can't get out as much.

More info:

The Secret Garden

8450 West Stockton Blvd. Elk Grove

(916) 682-6839

SecretGarden-Online.com

Facebook: Secret Garden