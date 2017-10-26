Colfax Teacher Surprised with ‘Tools for Schools’ Prize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX -- Colfax High School math and woodshop teacher Jonathan Schwartz is one of three educators to win the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools prize.

Schwartz was surprised with a check for $100,000 Thursday morning. The school will get $70,000 and Schwartz gets $30,000.

This is the first year Harbor Freight has awarded the Tools for Schools prize, which honors teachers who go above and beyond to inspire students in public high school trade classes.

The other teachers who won this year's award are in New York and Washington.