Dad2B Class

Dad2B. If this could be your license plate and you are expecting your 1st child, this is the place for you!!

• Feeling unprepared?

• A little nervous or perhaps feeling a bit like you are on a roller coaster.

• Then there are all the "pregnancy classes" ~ taught by women ~ who are talking a lot about pregnancy and the newborn......But what about becoming a father?

• Would it be nice to hear what a "dad" has to say~who's been there twice?

Straight talk from Rick Heyer, a veteran dad and co-teacher of mine, yours and ours. Rick will answer your questions honestly and can give you some great advice and easy peasy tips on everything from changing diapers, how to calm a crying baby, and best ways to support your partner. Rick shares honest stories with wit and humor and will give you the scoop on how to survive the first month, let alone the first year. Join Rick on October 28th , 3-4:30pm, cold drink on us!

More info:

Dad2B

Saturday

3-4:30pm

Herself Moms

(916) 455-6789

HerselfMoms.com