DeMarcus Cousins Back in Sacramento for First Game Since Trade to Pelicans

SACRAMENTO -- DeMarcus Cousins is back in Sacramento.

"There will be a lot of people cheering for him, there will be a lot of people booing him. And when the game starts, people are going to pull for their team. And that's what you should expect," Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said.

Cousins declined to be interviewed Thursday before his first game back.

And it has since become clear that the Kings' former franchise star had a hand in the trade that sent him to New Orleans for Langston Galloway, Tyreke Evans and Buddy Hield.

"It's a part of the business, like I said. Trades happen. It's a part of the game," Hield said. You just gotta go out there and treat every game the rest."

Cousins rocky relationship with former Kings head coach George Carl is well documented, and in a recent interview for ESPN, Cousin said of that time in Sacramento, "My biggest regret is, why didn't I leave when I had the chance."

He said the chance came at the beginning of George Karl's stint as the Kings' head coach.

With both teams sitting at one win, three losses in this young season, the intrigue of Cousins return come at a moment when both teams are hungry for a victory.

"DeMarcus has been here a lot. He knows the tendencies of some of the players. So you get input on that. But for the most part, you prepare the same way."

The teams prepare the same way. The fans, though, they're prepared for an historic game at he Golden 1 Center.