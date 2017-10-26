Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join the Halloween fun on Vernon Street in Downtown Roseville! On Thursday bring the kids between 4 and 8 pm for an incredible evening of trick-or treating, food, vendors, carnival games and a costume contest. Then return on Friday for the Spooktacular Zombie Walk beginning at 6:00 pm, with makeup application at 4:30. If you are feeling brave visit “Terror By The Tracks” haunted house on Friday and Saturday between 7 and 11.

More info:

Family Fun Night

Tonight

4-8pm

Downtown Roseville

(916) 726-7404

RosevilleFamilyFunNight.com