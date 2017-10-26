Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
Family Fun Night

Posted 2:46 PM, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:29PM, October 26, 2017


Join the Halloween fun on Vernon Street in Downtown Roseville!  On Thursday bring the kids between 4 and 8 pm for an incredible evening of trick-or treating, food, vendors, carnival games and a costume contest.  Then return on Friday for the Spooktacular Zombie Walk beginning at 6:00 pm, with makeup application at 4:30.  If you are feeling brave visit “Terror By The Tracks” haunted house on Friday and Saturday between 7 and 11.

More info:
Family Fun Night
Tonight
4-8pm
Downtown Roseville
(916) 726-7404
RosevilleFamilyFunNight.com