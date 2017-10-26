Folsom Excited for Return of Amgen Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- In seven stages over seven days, some of the worlds best cyclists will ride 600 plus miles from Long Beach to Sacramento in the 2018 Amgen Tour of California announced Thursday morning.

This year the race starts in Southern California and finishes in Sacramento.

The final three stages of the race include Stockton to Elk Grove, Folsom to South Lake Tahoe with the finish line at the Capitol.

The community of Folsom celebrating once again opportunity to be a host city.

"We are a very active community. Our motto is distinctive by nature," Folsom's director of Parks and Recreation Robert Goss said. "We have 50 miles of bike trails. You see all kinds of cyclists."

This isn't the first year Folsom has been part of the tour. Vice Mayor Kerri Howell says it's great news for the region as a whole.

"I'm not an avid cyclist but I always watch it. So it's good advertising for the city of Folsom and the region in general," Howell said.

Folsom cyclists hope the tour encourages more people to embrace cycling.

"Hopefully it inspires people to maybe get on the bike and have a go themselves," cyclist Joshua Mott said. For people who live here this is a fantastic area for cycling. Even if you don't want to go on the road or anything like that there is something for everybody's capabilities and needs."