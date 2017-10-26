Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
CLICK HERE TO HELP THE FRONT STREET ANIMAL SHELTER FOR CHROMA KITTY’S BIRTHDAY

Halloween Centerpiece Class

Posted 8:31 AM, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:23PM, October 25, 2017


Make flowers for your BOO or you with a colorful Halloween themed arrangement in our DIY class.  Create a spooky centerpiece with our fall flowers.  All supplies are included, just bring an apron if you want and a smile.  Limited class size, register online or call to reserve your spot at 916-441-1478.  Class is Saturday, October 28th 10-11:30am $40 per person.

Join us for MIDTOWN TRICK OR TREAT  11am-3pm

Relles Florist and their neighboring businesses will be giving away candy and offering FREE mini pumpkin decorating (while supplies last).

More info:
Halloween Centerpiece Design Class
Saturday 10-11:30am
Relles Florist
2400 J St.
(916) 441-1478
RellesFlorist.com
Facebook: Rellesflt