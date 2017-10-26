Halloween Centerpiece Class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Make flowers for your BOO or you with a colorful Halloween themed arrangement in our DIY class. Create a spooky centerpiece with our fall flowers. All supplies are included, just bring an apron if you want and a smile. Limited class size, register online or call to reserve your spot at 916-441-1478. Class is Saturday, October 28th 10-11:30am $40 per person.

Join us for MIDTOWN TRICK OR TREAT 11am-3pm

Relles Florist and their neighboring businesses will be giving away candy and offering FREE mini pumpkin decorating (while supplies last).

More info:

Halloween Centerpiece Design Class

Saturday 10-11:30am

Relles Florist

2400 J St.

(916) 441-1478

RellesFlorist.com

Facebook: Rellesflt