Kings Fans Give DeMarcus Cousins a Warm Welcome

SACRAMENTO -- After all the talk, after all the hype, DeMarcus Cousins returned to Sacramento on Thursday night.

The lightning rod all-star for the Kings the first 6.5 seasons of his NBA career was shown nothing but love and cheers from the 17,000-plus at the Golden 1 Center.

"This is the biggest game of the year for me. This is Boogie's homecoming, this is the house that Boogie built," said Ryan Anderson, a DeMarcus Cousins fan.

"It's bittersweet tonight. A lot of fans are probably welcoming him back and cheering him on, but we don't want him to win," said Kings fan Mary Baker.

"I got tons of love for Cuz. You can't 'boo' him. He did so much for the city, and it's not just the organization, it's about his love for the fans and everything," said Kings fan Danny Martinez.

FOX40 couldn't find anyone who had anything bad to say about Boogie now that he's with the Pelicans, even after Cousins himself said earlier this week that he was "a fool" for staying with the Kings and not forcing his way out earlier.

"They didn't build around him and support him like they should have. He did so much for the city. Not just for basketball, outside of basketball. His donations, and we had many interactions with him outside of basketball that were amazing," said Stacy Petit, a DeMarcus Cousins fan.

Chris Webber was traded to and from Sacramento and called Thursday night's game for TNT.

"I think DeMarcus is going through a little bit of ups and downs. It's bittersweet, he misses it here, and I'm sure he loves the community, but for both teams they have to move forward and move on. So I think this could be a night of revenge for both teams, then healing. Get on with the future and then watch this young Sacramento team take off," Webber said.

For Kings fans at the game Thursday, it was a chance to say thank you and goodbye to Cousins, something they didn't get to do when he was traded over the All-Star Break last season.