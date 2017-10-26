Laptop Ripped Out of Woman’s Hands While She Sat at Stockton Starbucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Working on a laptop at Starbucks -- it's something we all do.

"I was actually in the middle of an email," said Madison O'Grodnick.

Having that laptop ripped out of your hands while working, isn't so common.

"My hands were on my computer and all of a sudden it's in the air, away from me, snatched," O'Grodnick said.

O'Grodnick was at the Starbucks at Lincoln Center in Stockton on Monday when she says a man swiped the computer and jumped in a getaway car.

The 19-year-old admits what she did next wasn't the smartest idea, but says she didn't think, she just reacted.

"I jumped on the back of the car and was hanging on the antenna, and I remember trying to kick the door I just wanted to tell them I'm not mad at you, I just want my stuff back," she said.

A few seconds later, O'Grodnick says she fell off the car. She thought all her documents and memories were gone forever.

"Everything is on there, so I was so genuinely upset," she said.

That is until some good Samaritans stepped in. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says many people called 911, described the car and even said which way it was heading.

It didn't take long for deputies to spot the Kia and arrest one adult and four minors.

And in the car -- O'Grodnick's laptop.

"I couldn't imagine how much more traumatized I'd be if I didn't have my stuff back," she said.

The Delta College student is physically fine but trying to wrap her mind around what happened Monday afternoon.

She says if it wasn't for the good Samaritans around her to identify the suspects and help her through the trauma, the day could've ended much differently.

"In this society we live in, nobody is going to jump in and help, and there were people who really did help me. They were amazing," she said.