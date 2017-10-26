Mother Looking for Answers After Teen Daughter’s Disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- "You are my strength and joy."

That's what Jessica King wanted to tell her daughter Thursday, on her 16th birthday.

"Instead we’re writing our wishes on strips of paper tied to balloons, hoping one of them finds their way to her,” King said.

Thursday also marks six months since then-15-year-old Faith King Basey went missing. She was last seen on April 27 leaving Grant Union High School.

“I talked to her on the phone and she said she had a headache and could she come home. 'I love you mom see you at home,'" King said.

King says she had no reason to believe she wouldn't make it there safely.

"She still hasn't made it home," King said.

What worries King the most is that she is convinced that her teenage daughter, who has a seizure disorder, is a victim of sex trafficking.

In retrospect, she says there were obvious signs that Faith was being "groomed."

"She comes home with new clothes I knew she couldn’t afford, and a lame story of tutoring," King said.

She says it was only after Faith went missing that one of her friends admitted they were "both sort of seeing the same guy" -- a man in his 30s or 40s.

A man who King says told the girls this: "I can make you disappear if that’s what you want."

And just like that, 15-year-old Faith did just that.

“I keep looking for a sign, any sign, but there isn’t,” King said.

You might be wondering what law enforcement is doing to look for her. That's where the story gets even more complicated.

"She doesn’t have a detective,” King said.

She first reported Faith missing to the Twin Rivers School District Police. They are small. They don't have a detective/ They don't have the resources to conduct searches of Discovery Park, where Faith has allegedly been sighted since her disappearance.

Twin Rivers tells FOX40 they contacted outside agencies to assist them, including the Sacramento Police Department.

Thursday night, the Sacramento Police Department told FOX40 they could not find a record of Faith's case to discuss their level of involvement and that Twin Rivers was the lead agency.

When FOX40 asked Twin Rivers if they were actively investigating Faith's disappearance, they said they were sending leads to appropriate agencies.

For example, they say Faith's phone pinged in San Luis Obispo. So they called that police department. They could not say whether the department followed up on it.

"When it comes to missing kid cases, there's so much red tape, it's ridiculous. You'd think these agencies could work together," King said.

King can't help but feel that her daughter's case is slipping through the cracks. She's taken it upon herself to investigate.

“And I’m not gonna stop,” she said.

And she has another message for Faith, one that she hopes goes without saying. That whatever she's done, doesn't change what she can still do.

"She’s got the whole world ahead of her. She just has to come home so she can grab it,” King said.