Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite
CLICK HERE TO HELP THE FRONT STREET ANIMAL SHELTER FOR CHROMA KITTY’S BIRTHDAY

Panteón de Sacramento

Posted 8:30 AM, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:31PM, October 25, 2017


The Latino Center of Art and Culture, Sacramento’s non-profit Latino art and cultural center, presents the 8th Annual Panteón de Sacramento,  the 2-day FREE family-friendly event celebrating the 2017 Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead.  Seventy giant altars on display, plus a Mercado (shops).  Festivities and programs (live music/dance/processionals, plus sugar skull and masks-making workshops for kids and adults) to be held Saturday, October 28- Sunday, October 29, 2017.  This year the mission and message is "Hope, Resistance & Amor."

More info:
The 8th Annual Panteón de Sacramento
Saturday 11am-10pm
Sunday 8am-6 pm
Native American Health Center
2020 J St.
FREE
TheLatinoCenter.com/Dia-de-Los-Muertos-2017
Facebook: LatinoCenterOfArtCulture