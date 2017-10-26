Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Latino Center of Art and Culture, Sacramento’s non-profit Latino art and cultural center, presents the 8th Annual Panteón de Sacramento, the 2-day FREE family-friendly event celebrating the 2017 Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead. Seventy giant altars on display, plus a Mercado (shops). Festivities and programs (live music/dance/processionals, plus sugar skull and masks-making workshops for kids and adults) to be held Saturday, October 28- Sunday, October 29, 2017. This year the mission and message is "Hope, Resistance & Amor."

More info:

The 8th Annual Panteón de Sacramento

Saturday 11am-10pm

Sunday 8am-6 pm

Native American Health Center

2020 J St.

FREE

TheLatinoCenter.com/Dia-de-Los-Muertos-2017

Facebook: LatinoCenterOfArtCulture