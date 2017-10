Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join the Sacramento SPCA on October 28th, 2017 from 6:00 - 10:00pm for a swanky tented gala featuring food and wine tastings, silent and live auctions, live entertainment by Element Brass Band and casino gaming tent. It'll be the Bees Knees guaranteed and all proceeds benefit the animals!

More info:

Sacramento SPCA Roaring 20's Pawty

Saturday 6pm - 10pm

6201 Florin Perkins Road

(916) 504-2802

SSPCA.org/2017gala