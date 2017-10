Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join us November 2nd at Time & Space in Roseville where Jaime Kingston of Kingston Design Co will guide you through a santa hat string art craft that is perfect for the holidays! All materials are provided and you will leave with a unique, handcrafted sign you will be proud to display.

More info:

Santa Hat String Art Class

Thursday, Nov 2nd

6pm - 8pm

414 Vernon St. #110, Roseville

TimeAndSpaceRoseville.com

Facebook: Kingston Design Co