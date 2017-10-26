Simone Biles Raises Money for Sacramento Foster Youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Since winning the gold at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro last summer, Simone Biles has been all over the world.

"It's so different because I do a lot of events and I'm all over the place," she said. "It feels like a break but, in a way, I'm still up and going but I really do appreciate all the opportunities that come."

Thursday, Biles found herself in Sacramento raising money for kids in the foster care system. It's a cause very close to her heart.

"It's a personal connection whenever I go to these events with foster kids because I was once a foster kid," Biles said. "Got out of the system and got adopted at 5 years old so it's very special to me to do these events and speak with them."

Biles spoke to hundreds of women at the 16th annual Women United luncheon, hosted by the United Way.

"It means the world for me to be a voice for these foster kids, for them to hear my story. It doesn't matter where you came from but where you go from there. And I think it really inspires the kids which is my hope and my plan," Biles said.

In just one week, Biles will be back in the gym, preparing for the 2020 Games.

"I wont get another break until after 2020," she said.