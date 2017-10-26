Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Chief Says He Was Ousted by Board

RIVERBANK — Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Chief Rick Weigele says he was asked to resign by the district’s board, adding he was shocked by the decision.

“I was told, ‘You resign by Friday or you’re terminated,'” Weigele told FOX40 on Thursday.

Weigele said the decision came following a special, closed door meeting on Wednesday where, on record, the board took “no reportable action.”

The board would not confirm Weigele’s dismissal, citing personnel issues. Instead, they send a statement:

“The Board chooses not make their jobs harder by engaging in the distraction of a public back-and-forth over personnel issues that could and should be handled in a professional manner.”

Weigele said he wasn’t given a reason.

“The fire board hasn’t actually talked to me in five or six meetings,” he said. “They deferred to the counsel.”

He said he was not without support during Wednesday’s meeting. Elected officials, fellow fire chiefs and dozens of residents came to support him, he says.

Among them was Riverbank Mayor Richard O’Brien.

“Weigele was, is an outstanding leader. He brought issues up, to the forefront with resolutions,” O’Brien said. “And if firing or terminating a chief is not reportable, I so question their ability to run a special district.”

FOX40 asked Weigele if the decision to fire him had anything to do with tweets he posted, criticizing NFL players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

He laughed.

“No, I apologized for that,” he said.

Weigele says his last day is slated to be Nov. 25, but he won’t back down without a legal fight and wants to stay on as fire chief.

“I’ve been approached by some other departments and I’ll help them or I’ll work as a consultant or do whatever, but in the end I want my job back,” he said.

There has also been some concern that the board violated the state’s brown act by not reporting their decision to dismiss the chief, but the board’s attorney told FOX40 they were in compliance with the law.