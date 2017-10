Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Porch Restaurant and Bar is a southern influenced farm to fork restaurant located in midtown. Fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, shrimp & grits, po`boy sandwiches and vegan/vegetarian options too! Definitely check out their brunch on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays!

More info:

The Porch Restaurant and Bar

1815 K. St.

(916) 444-2423

ThePorchRestaurantAndBar.com

Facebook: The Porch Restaurant and Bar