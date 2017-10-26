Wildfire Cleanup Won’t Finish until Early 2018, Officials Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Starting November 1, the California Office of Emergency Services, FEMA, and many other state and federal agencies will begin clearing debris and testing for dangerous chemicals at the more than 6,500 hundred properties damaged or destroyed by the many wildfires that burned this month.

Crews will be testing for asbestos and will take soil samples to be sent to labs to determine the safety of the property.

In 2015, Cal OES did a similar clean up and testing effort when fires broke out in Lake and Calaveras counties. That effort took hundreds of state workers to do, however, this time it will be much bigger and will require federal assistance.

"This clean-up will be more than three times as big so we knew early on we couldn't do it all ourselves," Cal OES spokesperson Sean Smith said.

The debris removal and lab testing for chemicals is expected to take months and won't be fully complete until sometime early in 2018, Smith says.

Smith adds that of the 6,500 parcels to be inspected some have more than one home of the property.

The clean up is part of the wildfire recovery program that victims must sign up for, but are not required to do so.

Those interested are asked to sign up here.

Cal OES says those who partake in the relief will have to forward their insurance reimbursment check to their count, but will not be required to pay out of pocket for any costs above their insurance claim.

Those without insurance will not have to pay in any way.