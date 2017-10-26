Your Weekend, October 26

Paul and Simone have details on ways you can spend you Halloween weekend courtesy of Sacramento 365.
The Haunted Fort
Sutter's Fort State Historic Park
Fri & Sat 6:30pm-9pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/the-haunted-fort/
Sacramento Women's Expo
Sacramento Convention Center
Sat Noon-6pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-womens-expo/
Xoso's Halloween Pub Crawl 2017
Midtown Sacramento
Sat 4pm-11pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/xosos-halloween-pub-crawl-2017/
Dinger's Drive-In Flick-or-Treat: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Raley Field
Sat 6pm-9pm | Trick-or-Treating 4:30pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/harry-potter-sorcerers-stone-dingers-drive-flick-treat/
Make It A Night Pick:
El Panteon de Sacramento: Hope, Resistance y Amor
2020 J St.
Sat 11am-10pm; Sun 8am-6pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/el-panteon-de-sacramento-hope-resistance-y-amor/
WHERE TO EAT: Azul Mexican Food & Tequila Bar
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: The Depot