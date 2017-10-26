Your Weekend, October 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Simone have details on ways you can spend you Halloween weekend courtesy of Sacramento 365.

The Haunted Fort

Sutter's Fort State Historic Park

Fri & Sat 6:30pm-9pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/the-haunted-fort/

Sacramento Women's Expo

Sacramento Convention Center

Sat Noon-6pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-womens-expo/

Xoso's Halloween Pub Crawl 2017

Midtown Sacramento

Sat 4pm-11pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/xosos-halloween-pub-crawl-2017/

Dinger's Drive-In Flick-or-Treat: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Raley Field

Sat 6pm-9pm | Trick-or-Treating 4:30pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/harry-potter-sorcerers-stone-dingers-drive-flick-treat/

Make It A Night Pick:

El Panteon de Sacramento: Hope, Resistance y Amor

2020 J St.

Sat 11am-10pm; Sun 8am-6pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/el-panteon-de-sacramento-hope-resistance-y-amor/

WHERE TO EAT: Azul Mexican Food & Tequila Bar

WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: The Depot