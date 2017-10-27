Halloween Shoppers Flock to Old Sacramento Costume Shop Instead of Big Box Stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you gotten your costume yet?

Halloween is just four days away and many are going all out on their masks, makeup and outfits.

According to the National Retail Federation, American consumers are expected to spend $9.1 billion on the holiday. Consumers spent $8.4 billion in 2016.

In a market where consumers have turned to big box stores and online sales, this Halloween one Old Sacramento small business is killing it.

“It’s the place to come if you’re in Sacramento, everybody knows about Evangeline’s, certainly for Halloween," Ralph Venturino said.

People have been lining up at Evangeline’s Costume Mansion this week even before the store opens. During the Halloween season, management hires up to four times as many employees than usual.

Some customers know exactly what they’re looking for.

“We decided Super Hero’s and I like Spider-Man," Marassa Gabriel said.

Others are little more indecisive.

“So I got some vampire teeth and like fake blood, but then I saw this unicorn one and I was like this is cool," Christina Solenne said.

But they all say Evangeline's has a selection you can’t find at other stores.

“They like have all the additional accessories to go with your costume, and boots and shoes and stuff," Gabriel said.

And this close to Halloween and weekend costume parties shipping may take too long.

“People are calling us now and coming in and saying well I got online but they can’t get it to me on time," said Evangeline's employee Nancy Longo.

Plus, many say they can’t be sure of what they’ll get from Amazon and Ebay.

“You never know if it’s going to come right, the right size or even where it’s been or who you’re getting it from," Venturino said.

There’s different variations on almost every type of costume you can think of at Evangeline's, but employees tell us that the number one hot seller that they’re seeing, is creepy clowns and they say that’s because of the popularity of the movie "It."

However, employees believe the true secret to their success is the environment.

“You come in and the building itself is Gothic looking, it’s from Gold Rush Era," Longo describes.

“No other place that I know of that’s like this around here," Venturino.