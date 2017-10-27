× Modesto’s ‘Deathworkz Haunt’ Rises from the Grave, Returns in Turlock

TURLOCK — Forced to close in 2016 over code violations in Modesto, the Deathworkz Haunts haunted house is back open in Turlock.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the same kids, the same families and everyone having fun,” Deathworkz Haunt executive producer Lynette Brown said.

The Browns have been frightening Stanislaus County families for the past 17 years. The first 16 years were at their home in Modesto before the city shut them down.

“I’m still heartbroken about it. It’s something we did for years,” she said. “We seen kids when they were little grow up.”

Determined to keep families screaming, the family funneled their own cash, sweat and tears into bringing back the fake blood and guts.

“I love the adrenaline rush,” she told FOX40

The Browns say, like prior years, they still have safety in mind.

“We have camera systems and we have people watching,” Deathworkz organizer Chris Brown said. “We have everybody, each person has a radio so we can keep in touch with everybody.”

While the haunt is in a different place, the family says as long as they can continue watching families hold each other closer while someone pretends to try to kill them.

The work is worth it, the Browns say.

“We don’t do this because we want to get rich, we do this because we love it,” Brown said.

The haunt was free last year. This year, there is a small cover charge the Browns say will help pay for the attraction.

It opens Friday evening.