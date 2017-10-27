Simmons Community Center Seeks Help to Keep Programs Going

SACRAMENTO — The Simmons Community Center in South Sacramento is seeking help in order to keep its many programs running.

The center is in the old Cal Skate building, near Stockton Boulevard and Mack Road. Crime is common in the area but the community center wants to be part of the solution by offering programs like basketball, summer camps, parenting classes and gang intervention.

But it’s tough to offer all of those services without help from the community.

For the first time since opening in 2015, Simmons is taking to a crowdfunding website to raise money for its programs

They refuse to close their doors but need some help so they don’t have to charge families who aren’t well-off financially.

Those who wish to donate can click here.

Simmons has two events coming up — Family Skate Night on Saturday, which is free for those who attend the 5 p.m. class. There is also a Harvest Festival on Halloween from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Both events are at the community center, at 25 Massie Court.