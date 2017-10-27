South Sacramento Field Treated as Animal Dumping Ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- There's a lot going on on Sampson Boulevard in South Sacramento.

A lot of crime, a lot of unfamiliar cars passing through.

"We had somebody killed at the end of my driveway," neighbor Debra Riese said. "So many different violent things."

Those violent things, Riese says, overshadow another serious problem the street has been dealing with for years.

She says the shadowy spaces on Sampson, like an empty field, have become a dumping ground for animals.

"Left to die. Left to fend for themselves," she said.

In recent years, Riese says she has coaxed countless cats into her arms, then her home before finding another loving home for them.

It's a job she doesn't get paid for, but she says it's her purpose.

"We do see a higher frequency of calls in that area," Sacramento County Animal Control spokesperson Janna Haynes said.

Haynes says those consistent calls are for both live and dead animals left on the street. However, Haynes says, it isn't much worse than South Sacramento as a whole. The region ends up with a lot of strays.

"They have had to hone their survival skills and if they're used to being in a loving, caring, quiet environment, our animal control officers extend a lot of resources trying to catch animals," Haynes said.

Animals are abandoned more commonly in low income areas, where people might not have the extra money to pay the $50 animal surrender fee at the shelter.

Ultimately, it's up to the individual to make the most of their situation.

"It's really tragic in this neighborhood," Riese said. "But I try to give it a little light by taking care of the animals."