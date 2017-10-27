Suspect Caught on Home Surveillance Just Before Manteca Burglary

MANTECA — The Manteca Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect who was caught on camera before getting away with a few items.

On October 18, on Sparrowhawk Street, the suspect was caught on camera without a mask on as he rung the doorbell.

“There was no answer, he came back a minute later, rang the doorbell again with a mask on,” said Sgt. Patrick Danipour, Manteca Police Department.

Authorities are hoping someone may recognize the suspect.

“It’s a huge help for us because now we have video of a potential suspect that we can at least follow up on something like that. Also, a lot of people now have cameras on their houses nowadays, which is a huge help, and that’s another thing that we’ve been trying to implement and use more to our advantage” Danipour said.

In order to be proactive on crime, Manteca police have created a Camera Registry Network and are asking any residents who have cameras at their home to register them.

This will allow police to keep track of where cameras are in neighborhoods in case of break-ins or crimes on the streets.

This feature does not give police access to your cameras.

“Being able to get either a picture of a car or a subject of interest in that area and also being able to take those photos that we see, we may not know who that person is, but when we put it out on Facebook and the media gets it all out there, somebody is going to recognize that person,” Danipour said. So it’s making it harder and harder for the criminals to get away with it because technology is just wonderful nowadays.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101 using the reference case 17-37418.

Manteca PD are searching for this man after he was caught on camera unmasked before breaking into a home last week. More tonight on @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Xegg3UEhQk — Ken Mashinchi (@KMashinchi) October 27, 2017