The Muse Restaurant and Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are turning up the heat for Studio40 Live's Farm To Fork Cook-Off presented by The Art Institute of California- Sacramento! The Farm To Fork Cook-Off presented by The Art Institute of California- Sacramento is a live cooking challenge with fresh farm to fork foods found here locally. Watch as three young and talented, local, amateur cooks put their skills to the test and compete for a scholarship to The Art Institute of California - Sacramento. Do you think you have what it takes to cook your signature dish live on TV and compete for the grand prize? If you are a junior or senior in high school and can make literally anything taste good, then you have a chance to compete for a scholarship to The Art Institute of California- Sacramento! Starting Monday, October 23rd, enter the recipe to your signature dish at Fox40.com/Cookoff . So grab your napkins and be sure to tune in to Studio40 Live on November 22nd for the most mouthwatering competition in town!

More info:

The Art Institute of California- Sacramento

2850 Gateway Oaks Drive, Suite 100

(916) 830-7333

ArtInstitutes.Edu/Sacramento

Facebook: AiCASAC

Twitter: @AiCASAC