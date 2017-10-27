Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is going to be a fun event for all families. Please join us on Tuesday, October 31 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Experience an authentic country hayride with Buck- a -roo Bob and Coyote Katie, *snack bar with reasonable prices, * old fashioned western jail (put your friends in bring 25 cents to get out), *S’more bar- pay to create your own S’more- $1 each, and country line dancing and fun for the whole family!

More info:

Trunk or Treat

October 31st

6:30 - 8:30pm

Family Community Church

(916) 334-7700

FamilyCC.org