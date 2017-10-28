After Nearly 60 Years, Popular West Sacramento Chinese is Closing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- On their second to last night in business, King's Restaurant in West Sacramento had to close early -- but it wasn't because of a lack of business.

The food ran out.

The restaurant has actually run out of food several times in the last few days, as both longtime and new customers packed in for the last taste of what many say is the best dim sum around, to say goodbye, and to say thank you.

"I like the people. I like to come here every morning to work and see people," Lam said.

For 57 years, Lam has run the West Capitol Avenue restaurant. It's where he raised his sons.

"My dad had me here peeling shrimp for a dollar," Denny Wong, Lam's son, told FOX40.

Now, just a week short of his 94th birthday, Lam is reluctantly hanging up the apron at this West Sacramento fixture.

"Retire? I'm not happy. I'd like to stay here," Lam said.

For others, like Denny, it's bittersweet.

The last day for business at King's is Sunday.