Stockton Crematory Sends Grieving Utah Family Wrong Remains

STOCKTON -- It's natural to deeply miss a loved one who's passed away, but there's a kind of missing this family just wasn't prepared for.

"It's been ghastly. It has just been so horrible," Kim Goodsell said. "This has just been the worst 75 hours of our lives."

Goodsell, who lives in Murray, Utah, spoke with FOX40 Saturday over the phone. When her brother Kevin passed away Stockton, she made arrangements at A Bay Area Crematory in Stockton to have his remains shipped to Utah.

The remains that arrived weren't Kevin's.

"What is this? Is this the person who does the cremation? Is this their name on the paper?' And he goes, 'Well, no.' He goes, 'That's the deceased's name. That's your brother's name,'" Goodsell said. "I said, 'This isn't my brother.'"

"This has just been the worst 75 hours of our lives." Goodsell had taken the unopened box to a mortuary in Utah, where they discovered the mistake. The remains were meant to go to a family in Massapequa, New York.

Clint Love, the owner of A Bay Area Crematory, declined a recorded interview, saying he preferred that his attorneys do that when they become available later.

Love said he is very apologetic and said this sort of thing hasn't happened since they have been in business.

FOX40 verified that the business has no open complaints with the Better Business Bureau or the California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau, where their license is in good standing.

But Goodsell says, after this mix-up, she's still not sure how she can trust that the second set of remains, which she received earlier Saturday, are really those of her brother.

"We all have the same feeling. Is this really my brother. Is his really Kevin?" she said.

Goodsell say she wants A Bay Area Crematory to pay for DNA testing on that second set of remains, so she can rest assured and Kevin can rest in peace.