Marysville Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

MARYSVILLE — A man is dead after a shooting in Marysville Saturday night.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police received multiple reports of a shooting in the area of East 13th Street and Yuba Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim with two gunshot wounds, one to the face, according to police.

The victim was found along the 1200 block of Yuba Street.

While being transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, the victim was pronounced deceased, police said.

Witnesses told police that three men were seen fleeing the scene following the shooting. Marysville authorities do not have descriptions of those individuals.

The identity of the victim is being withheld by police until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Marysville Police Department.