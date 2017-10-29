Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 50 in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — The CHP is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead on Sunday evening.

The CHP believes a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound on Highway 50, just east of Harbor Boulevard, toward stopped traffic about 6 p.m. For an unknown reason, the motorcyclist was unable to slow or stop before crashing into a stopped SUV, according to the CHP. As a result, the driver of the Yamaha was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The identity of the motorcyclist is not known.