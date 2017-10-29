One Person Dead After Early Morning Stabbing in Stockton

STOCKTON — Stockton detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing where one person was killed and another critically injured early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a disturbance just after 3 a.m. Sunday along the 1900 block of East Oak Street in Stockton’s Park District. When they arrived, officers found two victims with stab wounds. One victim was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital, according to police.

The second victim was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police have not identified any suspects.