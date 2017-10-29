South Sacramento Pursuit Ends With Arrest

SACRAMENTO — A man led police officers on a lengthy pursuit through South Sacramento neighborhoods Sunday morning, hitting speeds of 70 mph, according to police.

Sacramento police said the pursuit began at 10:54 a.m. after officers tried to stop the man for a traffic violation on eastbound highway 50 near 34th Street.

The man failed to stop and then led police through the streets of South Sacramento, according to authorities. The pursuit ended in the area of Thurman Way, where the man was taken into custody, police said. It is unclear why the man led officers on the pursuit and what the original traffic stop was for.