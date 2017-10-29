Suspects Outstanding After Deadly Shooting in Lincoln

LINCOLN — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Saturday night in Lincoln.

Around 10:30 p.m., Lincoln Police responded to the shooting along the 800 block of E. 8th Street, where they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, and the other victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the second victim is unknown.

Police have released descriptions of two suspects. It is unclear whether there was a relationship between the suspects and victims.

Investigators describe the first suspect as a white male adult with a stocky build and wearing a tan sweatshirt, tan mask and blue jeans. The second suspect is also a white male adult, approximately 5’10”, 180-200 pounds and was wearing a black sweatshirt and a skull mask.

Those with information regarding Saturday’s shooting are encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department.