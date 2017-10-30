3 Students Diagnosed with Viral Meningitis at Ponderosa High School

SHINGLE SPRINGS — Three Ponderosa High School students have been diagnosed with viral meningitis, the El Dorado Union High School District confirmed Monday.

District spokesperson Serena Fuson said the school is being cleaned and the district will “monitor the situation.”

Viral meningitis is spread through close contact. Symptoms include fever, headache, a sensitivity to bright light, nausea, vomiting, and a lack of appetite and energy.

Most people recover from viral meningitis within seven to 10 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control.