Big Rig Spills Load of Walnuts Across Highway 12, Causing Deadly Crash

LODI -- Crews are still cleaning up the walnuts that were scattered across Highway 12 after a big rig driver traveling eastbound lost sight of the center media in the dense Monday morning fog.

Around 4:40 a.m, a big rig driver noticed he was moving toward the opposite side of the highway and swerved to correct his truck, spilling his load of walnuts on the road.

One driver traveling westbound saw the semitruck and was able to move out of the way. A second driver in a Volvo, however, did not see it. The Volvo struck the big rig, slid across the roadway and fell into a ditch.

The driver of the Volvo was killed in the crash.

The big rig driver's legs were stuck in his cab, but he was able to escape with minor injuries.