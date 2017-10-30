Black and White Portraits of Veterans to be Displayed Around Yuba, Sutter Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Staff at the Yuba Sutter Regional Arts Council are busy preparing around 350 large black and white photo portraits of local veterans for a show that opens on Veterans Day.

The exhibit is very much a tribute to veterans, but the photos qualify as pieces of art because there is little information about the subjects that will be presented. Viewers are left to interpret facial expressions clothing and props that some of them included in the photos.

"They have to create their own stories," said Aaron Burk, one of the volunteer subjects who is a Navy and an Army vet.

Burk says the photos show that vets are ordinary people who are part of the fabric of the community.

The pictures will be displayed at libraries, museums and other public buildings through the holidays.

You can find more information, here.