Come and dine at Mylapore Folsom and Mylapore Roseville on November 1, 2017, where we go 100% vegan for the entire day.

More info:

International Vegan Day

Wednesday

11 am

1760 Prairie City Road, Folsom and

300 N. Sunrise Ave, Roseville

916-985-3500 (Folsom)

916-772-3287 (Roseville)

Mylapore.Biz