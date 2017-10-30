Community Mourns Young Boy Killed in Modesto Drive-By

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A Modesto community is mourning after a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in a drive-by shooting.

Friends and family gathered Monday evening for a dedication ceremony. They say Xavier Smith had a smile that lit up a room, endless dance moves and a love for sports.

Grief counselors were at Xavier's school, Christine Sipherd Elementary, on Monday for students, parents and staff trying to cope with the loss of such a young life.

FOX40 spoke with neighbor Lisa Reyes, who lives two houses down from where Xavier was shot. she said her little girl Lilly played with Xavier all the time.

"She was Xavier’s best friend in class, and we just pray for him, for the family, and we are going to miss him so much," Reyes said. "She loves Xavier. I miss him."

Xavier's dad took a moment Monday to share videos of his son dancing and playing basketball, but he says his favorite moment was watching Xavier rush for nine yards in a football game.

"It was the happiest moment of my life," Marcus Smith said.

It's a moment he'll cherish forever.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to help with funeral expenses.