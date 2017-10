Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Father and son business Mighty Kong Muffins bakes healthy treats that are perfect for the whole family.

Founder King Smith has been baking muffins since 1968. Now his delicious recipe ditches the flour and opts for an oat and wheat bran base.



Mighty Kong Muffins are made in more than 20 flavors and can be bought on their site or at Curtis Park Market on 24th Street and 2nd Avenue in Sacramento.