Each year, thousands of people are diagnosed with brain tumors. The National Brain Tumor Society is dedicated to raising awareness and funding to help find a cure for brain cancer.

And this weekend, you can help freeze the disease at the first-ever Sacramento Brain Freeze!

Hosted by the National Brain Tumor Society, the Sacramento Brain Freeze is a polar plunge-style event that offers individuals and teams a chance to honor and remember loved ones and connect with others interested in the brain tumor cause. The event helps to educate the local community on the diverse needs of the brain tumor community. Learn more and register here.

Sacramento Brain Freeze

Saturday, November 4

10 a.m.

Nimbus Dam Recreation Area

Registration: $25