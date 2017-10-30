Injured and Duct-Taped Puppy Rescued, Suspects Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- An abused puppy is recovering from surgery at Jules Veterinary Center in Tracy after a good Samaritan found him in bad shape early Saturday morning along Coral Hollow Road near Highway 205.

"This is a very obvious, very horrific case of animal cruelty," said Tracy Animal Services Supervisor Ben Miller. "It had duct tape around its muzzle and its front legs, as well as some significant lacerations. Significant enough that the skull was visible. And a similar cut on his rear leg."

The approximately three-month-old pit-mastiff mix now has stitches and a temporary pipe to drain his head wound.

The vet named him Frankie, short for Frankenstein. He is playful, affectionate, and has a very good appetite, even after all he's been through.

"He still looks to us lovingly, and for support," observed Miller when asked about Frankie's behavior toward people.

Tracy Animal Services posted Frankie's story on Facebook over the weekend, and a number of people have expressed interest in adopting him. Now the city is hoping somebody will come forward with tips that might lead to whoever abused and dumped Frankie along the side of the road.

"Sometimes these are preludes to acts against people," Miller explained. "We'd very much like to catch this person, and catch them quickly."

Tips may be called in to Tracy Animal Services at (209) 831-6364.