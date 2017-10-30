Making Butternut Squash Grain Salad with Jerry James Stone

Food blogger Jerry James Stone cooks up a butternut squash grain salad in the FOX40 kitchen.

The hearty fall and winter flavors in the healthy dish come from farro, softened cranberries, pine nuts and baby greens.

Visit Stone's site for more festive, seasonal dishes.