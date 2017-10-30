Pet Sitter Found on Rover.com Loses Oakland Woman’s Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- An Oakland woman is warning pet owners about the risk involved with using the pet-sitting website Rover.com.

Katie Rubin lives in Oakland but commutes to Sacramento for work. Six months ago she rescued a chihuahua mix named Tiny. She often brought Tiny to Sacramento with her, however, sometimes it was not appropriate to have her dog with her at work, so she used a pet sitter found on Rover.com.

Rubin said the pet sitter was a young woman with a newborn and another young child. She said she had used the sitter before without incident, although she says the sitter's house regularly smelled of marijuana.

On Oct. 3, the sitter called Rubin to tell her that Tiny had gotten loose on La Riviera east of Watt Avenue. She still hasn’t been found.

Rubin tells FOX40 she’s concerned about the way Rover handled the situation.

First, she acknowledges that she probably should not have left her dog in the house that smelled like marijuana. However, she is questioning why Rover would allow someone like that to be listed on their site. She’s questioning their screening practices and procedures.

Rubin is also upset because she said at first Rover was not very helpful. She said they gave her a template flyer to send out, but she had to push very hard to get them to reimburse her for printing costs.

She says at this point she doesn’t hold out much hope of finding her dog, however, she wants others to know that things can potentially go very wrong when they hire a sitter from Rover.

FOX40 asked Rover for an interview. They declined the interview but sent this statement:

“While stories like these are incredibly rare, Rover takes each one very seriously. Upon learning about the situation, our specialized Trust & Safety team immediately launched a thorough investigation -- which is still ongoing today. We are committed to supporting Tiny's mom and will continue to work to bring Tiny home.”

FOX40 asked Rover whether the sitter in this case is still working with the company and about the liability clause in the event of a lost pet. Rover released issued the following statement: