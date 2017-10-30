Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 20th Annual Sacramento Arts Festival—the best ever in quality and variety—returns to the Sacramento Convention Center November 3 – 5. The festival features 225 of America’s best contemporary crafts people and fine artists offering more than 150,000 original works. This festival has become not only the premier art and craft show in the Central Valley, but it is also one of the top art festivals in the country.

More info:

20th Annual Sacramento Arts Festival

Sacramento Convention Center

Friday & Saturday 10am - 6pm

Sunday 10am - 5pm

$8 adults, $7 seniors, children under 12 free

$1 off coupon please visit SacArtsFest.com