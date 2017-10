Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center has been providing support to victims of family violence, child and elder abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking for more than a year.

SRFJC staff collaborates with existing programs to connect victims with law enforcement, therapeutic and legal services, to name a few.

Appointments at the legal clinic inside the Family Relations Courthouse, Room 112, are not necessary for those seeking help. Visit SRFJC for more information on their services.