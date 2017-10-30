Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since 2011 Sol Collective has worked to bring the ancient tradition of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) to the Sacramento community. Shrouded in mysticism for many Americans, Day of the Dead is a Mexican tradition celebrating and honoring the lives of relatives and ancestors past. Sol Collective’s annual Souls of the City festival and cultural arts programming offer hands-on education about the deep-rooted history and traditions of Dia de los Muertos. For the sixth year and in partnership with the Sacramento History Museum, Sol Collective hosted a series of workshops in sugar skull making, altar building, and the history of Dia de los Muertos through arts. The activities culimanate with a Souls of the City Festival on Saturday, November 4th from 6pm-10pm at the Sacramento History Museum. The entire community is invited to attend the celebration and watch Sacramento Aztec Dancers Maquilli Tonatiuh lead the official Day of the Dead ceremony at the annual Souls of the City festival in Old Sacramento.

More info:

Souls of the City Festival

Saturday

6pm - 10pm

Sacramento History Museum

Old Sacramento

Tickets: SolCollective.org/