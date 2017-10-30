Teen Girl Dies of Burn Injuries from Mendocino County Wildfire

REDWOOD VALLEY (AP) — A teenage girl has died in a hospital three weeks after she was severely burned in a fire that tore through Mendocino County. Her death raises the number of those killed in the state’s wildfires this month to 43.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports 17-year-old Kressa Shepherd died Sunday night at a Sacramento hospital.

Kressa’s aunt, Mindi Ramos, says officials from Shriners Hospital for Children told her Kressa did not register pain during a change of the dressing on her burns.

Doctors performed a CAT scan on her brain and according to Ramos determined she was brain-dead.

She says doctors “turned off the ventilator and let her go.”

Kressa’s brother, 14-year-old Kai Shepherd, was among the youngest who died in the wildfires.

Their parents are hospitalized.