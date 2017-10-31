Multiple Dead, Several People Hurt after Truck Drives Down New York City Bike Lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Multiple people were killed and several others were injured in New York City Tuesday afternoon.

It appears several people were hit by a Home Depot truck in Lower Manhattan around Hudson Street and Chambers Street shortly after 3 p.m., according to WPIX. The driver appears to have driven down the bike lane on the street.

At least six people were killed. At least a dozen others were hurt, sources told WPIX.

It appears the driver ran out of the truck with a gun and was chased by police before being shot and taken into custody. The injuries are not life threatening. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

“I saw the car crash so I ran up the bridge,” a witness at the scene told PIX11’s Myles Miller. “When I ran up the bridge, I saw this dude with two guns. The guy with the two guns, for some reason, was running around. He was getting chased. And then all of the sudden, four shots went off and we all just started running.”

The incident happened near both Stuyvesant High School and Borough of Manhattan Community College.

Mangled bikes litter the street.

"A car just ran over 2 people and then crashed into a school bus," one person on scene tweeted. "I see two dead bodies and citibikes on the floor destroyed."

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.