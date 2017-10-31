Frank Rees Pleads No Contest to Charges Related to Baby Justice Death

WOODLAND — A Woodland man has pleaded no contest to three charges relating to the death of his infant son.

Frank Rees pleaded no contest to felony abusing or endangering the health of a child, involuntary manslaughter and administering a controlled substance to the baby’s mother, Samantha Green.

Rees and Greens’ son, Justice, died in 2015 after he was abandoned in a slough in Knights Landing. Green was high on methamphetamine.

Green was convicted of second-degree murder in September 2016.

As part of a plea deal, Rees agreed to serve six years in prison.