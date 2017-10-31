Sacramento Exploring Other Hosting Options during Convention Center Renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The City of Sacramento is exploring options to host meetings when the downtown convention center goes through renovations that could take years.

Those options right now include: The Golden 1 Center, Sleep Train Arena, McClellan Park and Cal Expo.

No time table has been set for when construction will begin on the convention center that will update the kitchen area, loading docks, and ultimately add more meeting space.

The building will go from 137,000 square feet to 160,000 square feet in a $125 million project.

"We know those who use the convention center want to stay in downtown, " Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa said.

That makes the nearby Golden 1 Center ideal, however, it's a very busy place and might not always be available.

As a back up, the city is also looking into Sleep Train Arena to possibly host events.

There is a Jehovah Witness Conference in Sacramento every summer that the city says would require a large space, such as the Kings' old home.

The city says it hasn't crunched the numbers regarding lost revenue from hotels or restaurants if no replacement is found.

Desmond Parrington is the convention city project manager with the City of Sacramento.

Parrington and others ultimately believe various location will fill in when the convention center is being worked on.

"It's not a question of whether it's a city facility or a hotel facility, we just want to have an economic activity here in Sacramento rather than have them go someplace else," Parrington said.

The Sacramento City Council will decide by the end of the year when construction begins on the convention center.