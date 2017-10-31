Sacramento Ranks Among Top Cities for Trick or Treaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Kids in the Capital City have one of the best trick or treating experiences in the country, according to Zillow.

The real estate site ranked Sacramento the seventh best city in America for trick or treaters.

"Usually you see big crowds of kids just walking with an adult if they are younger," 11-year-old Pierce Carrell said. "And it's pretty fun because there are huge lines for the candy."

Carrell says he's never had a bad time on Halloween in Land Park, one of the top rated neighborhoods for trick or treaters.

"Everybody gives out good candy and it's pretty safe. This neighborhood hasn't really done anything bad," Carrell said.

Zillow's trick or treat index based its ratings on the city's median home value, single-family housing density and percentage of the population age 10 years and younger to determine the rankings.

Jake Hunley, a father of three kids, says they are going trick or treating in West Sacramento, but says Sacramento is full of neighborhoods for families to enjoy.

"Lots of families, a lot of kids, a lot of people having fun. The kids are looking forward to it," Hunley said. "If we weren't (in West Sacramento) we would be here in Land Park or over in the Fab Forties."

Craig Truscelli's decorated home in Land Park may be one of the many reasons for the city and neighborhoods top ratings.

"We get probably 150 kids and it's fun. They are great kids, very thankful. Just fun, laughter. They appreciate it and say thank you for your decorations they are awesome," Truscelli said.

But for kids, it all comes down to the candy.

"I like the handfuls, you know?" Carrell said. "They give out Twix and Kit Kats and everything."